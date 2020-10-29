Featured Trailer: BOOK TRIP by C.J. Duarte

Take a trip through four overlapping books, each spanning a different era of the twenty-first century: a university student reconnects with an old classmate, which leads to shocking revelations. An office worker retreats into her fantasies, and uses that knowledge to strengthen control over her destiny. Five urban dwellers are sucked into a cult of language destruction, and must break out before they are trapped forever. An outer-space coffee shop worker encounters a man who inspires her to travel with him to secret and forgotten realms, before they both find themselves at a new level of existence that defies imagination.