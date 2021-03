Mad Cave Studios, publisher of Becstar.

Becstar is a star hopping mercenary-gone-full time-gambler light years away from earth. Leaving her old life behind, Becstar ekes out a living under the nefarious Shadow Syndicate’s radar with the help of her magical lucky dagger and friend Sally Soolin. But when a mysterious girl appears with grim news and an urgent quest where the fate of the universe hangs in the balance, Becstar has no choice but to join… and regret it immediately.