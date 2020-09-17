Featured Trailer: BATMAN: CURSE OF THE WHITE KNIGHT by Sean Murphy and Klaus Janson!

We're giving away a $50 gift card to your favorite indie bookstore! Enter here:

Book Riot's Daily Deals
$1.99
The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet by Becky Chambers
$2.99
Love-Warrior-cover
$2.99
cover image of The Great Pretender by Susannah Cahalan
$3.99
Check Out More Deals