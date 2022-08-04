Featured Trailer: ASHUR’S TEARS by Bill Riley

Toby Cypher is on the cusp of success with his science project, he has a side gig volunteering at the Air Force Museum and he's tutoring the coolest girl in school. When he learns that his father — a scientist who does classified work for the government — has gone down in a plane crash over Iraq, all seems lost … until Toby’s sister Katie uncovers a secret message on their dad's phone sent after the plane crashed. In searching for the truth, the two siblings are drawn into the dizzying world of their father's secret work, untold dangers and ancient magic.