Featured Book Trailer: BEYOND DIVERSITY by Rohit Bhargava and Jennifer Brown

Beyond Diversity is a step-by-step guide to making the world a more diverse and empathic place, full of dozens of real life stories of people changing the world for the better. Kirkus Reviews calls it “a useful, forcefully written, and wide-ranging study of inequities—and how to fix them.” The book explores a dozen powerful themes including education, leadership, culture and retail with actionable advice and conversation guides to help reduce bias and embrace diverse perspectives in the classroom and workplace. Beyond Diversity is a book for people who want to lead real change and build a more inclusive world.