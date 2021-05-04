Riot Recommendation: What Are Your Favorite Stories About Animals?
Imagine cuddling up with a puppy. She’s fluffy, wriggly, and is happily panting puppy breath in your face. Now, imagine that in book form. Granted, it may not be quite as adorable, but the book version comes with a lot fewer responsibilities, and they get to stay puppies forever! If you’re an animal lover, there’s nothing quite like curling up with a book that puts them front and centre. There are no shortage of genres that explore our relationship with other species on Earth, from tear-jerker children’s books (whyyyy?) to fantasy novels with talking horses to cozy mystery series.
What I want to know is what animal stories we should be adding to our TBRs! They don’t have to be about the typical dogs or cats, either. If someone has a good alpaca farmer memoir or lizard-loving YA novel, I am all ears. Come shout your favorite stories about animals at us on Facebook and Twitter, then we’ll round up your answers and be back next week to share the whole list! I’m looking forward to recs crawling with all kinds of critters!