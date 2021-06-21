I’ve heard that you need to read or hear a new word 17 times before you learn it. I assume the same is true of hearing about new books — I saw this one recommended about that many times before I borrowed it from my library and read it all in one breathless sitting. (Okay, maybe two sittings. I am very tired.) Sort of an anti-heist book, we follow Nora into a bank with her new, secret girlfriend Iris, who isn’t yet out to her mom, and her ex-boyfriend Wes, who is her best friend but only very recently found out about her and Iris — by walking in on them kissing. Awkward, but not quite as much as the fact that the bank is robbed immediately after they walk in. What Nora hasn’t told Iris yet is that her mom, who is in prison, is a con artist who taught Nora everything she knows. The book takes us through Nora’s high-stakes and high-paced attempts to keep her loved ones safe during the robbery, while introducing us to the girls Nora played as roles in her mother’s cons over the years.

—Annika Barranti Klein