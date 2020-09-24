12 Must-Read Romances With Great Fat Representation

Thea De Salle has gifted the world with a scorching hot cross between erotic romance and romantic comedy. When a sheltered heiress on the run from an overbearing society mom shows up at Sol DuMont’s boutique hotel in the New Orleans Garden District, it’s pretty much true lust at first sight. Sol DuMont is a newly divorced and openly bisexual 37-year-old hotel chain proprietor who’s lost more than a little of the pep in his stride due to some family loss.

The truth is Sol was stuck in his grief for a while. When he sees an adorable, plus-size Disney princess–looking woman in his lobby, he’s intrigued. He thinks Arianna Barrington, AKA “Rain,” just might be the distraction he needs, and he provides the adventure that she didn’t know she was missing. Even after finishing her masters in social work, Rain’s mother still sees her as a pawn to marry off to the most strategic match. Though she’s determined to forge her own path, first what she really needs is a break. The two enter into a short-term relationship that is initially driven by attraction, restlessness, and curiosity. Sol introduces Rain to kink and power play. He becomes her dom and she his submissive. They’re lovely together and soon discover that there’s more to them than chemistry.

That sexual exploration is the central driver of the story, but at the same time “His instinct was to take care of her however she needed to be taken care of.” What little conflict there is stems from outside, the unstoppable force of her ambitious momma who is determined to bring her daughter to heel and back into the family fold by any means necessary, even if she has to ruin her daughter’s new boyfriend to do so.

The King of Bourbon Street is renowned among some reviewers for its positive and loving representation of its fat heroine. The text neither ignores nor downplays Rain’s shape. We often see her through Sol’s eyes. Though the story is told in the third person, we’re privy to Sol and Rain’s thoughts. While she has a few moments of insecurity, overall she knows who she is and that how he cares for her is how it should be. She’s smart, kind, and beautiful. He relishes every inch of her from her thighs to her bounce and it is glorious to behold. The only thing that doesn’t work is the cover which doesn’t look anything like these characters, but that’s not under the author’s control.