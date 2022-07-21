This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There are lots of reasons you might need some farm books for preschool. Maybe you’re looking to gift a book to a small farm-lover in your life. Maybe you’re rounding out a family trip to a farm with something good to read. You might be planning a unit of themed learning (this is one of my favorite tasks in the world) and you need farm books to go with the animal toys and tractor crafts — and if that is the case, I am jealous. Whatever your purpose, I am here to deliver with this round-up of farm books for preschool age. Although, several of these titles will be great for older readers as well.

In a world where fewer and fewer people truly understand where their food comes from, teaching kids about working farms and the essential things they provide is extremely important. Farm themes also bring about nostalgia and warm feelings as a concept completely separated from the reality of farming. Both of these truths were taken into consideration when pulling these books together, as well as the length and durability of specific titles. Hopefully you’ll find something below to fill your farm book needs!

Tomatoes for Neela by Padma Lakshmi and Juana Martinez-Neal This is a beautiful story about intergenerational relationships, the kitchen, and the many different types of tomatoes available fresh at the farmer’s market. Neela’s love for her Paati and Amma grows as she tastes amazing local produce and experiments with family recipes.

Summer Sun Risin’ by W. Nikola-Lisa and Don Tate Set during one sun-drenched day, this lovely book follows a family as they complete their chores on their 1950s Texas farm. Striking illustrations and simple poetry make this a book you’ll read again and again.

The Ugly Vegetables by Grace Lin We have to teach kids where food comes from. One of the most important jobs in farming is providing food, and The Ugly Vegetables is key to imparting the lessons in patience and trust that come from planting something and tending to it until you’re able to eat it!

Big Red Barn by Margaret Wise Brown and Felicia Bond This book is almost hypnotic in its gentle, rhythmic unfolding of a day on the farm. Felicia Bond’s comforting illustrations sync with Margaret Wise Brown’s simple text to create a farm book that will be read again and again.

Mrs. Wishy-Washy’s Farm by Joy Cowley and Elizabeth Fuller Mrs. Wishy Washy is a champion of early reading. Her series of books about her cleaning compulsion have brought joy to so many preschoolers. Watch what happens when the animals rebel and run away from the farm!

The Cow Said Neigh! by Rory Feek and Bruno Robert What happens when all the animals try to be like someone else? A hilarious read aloud! A perfect kick-off to a farm unit or a review of animal noises, The Cow Said Neigh! is sure to delight, all while driving home the important lesson of being yourself.

Color Farm by Lois Ehlert Classic, simple, and striking are all words to describe Lois Elhert’s amazing body of work. In Color Farm, die-cut shapes layer on top of one another to reveal gorgeous renditions of farm animals.

Amara’s Farm (Where In the Garden?) by JaNay Brown-Wood and Samara Hardy This is a near perfect read-aloud! Amara is searching the farm for the pumpkins she needs for her potluck dish. Readers are led all over the farm, repeating descriptive words and ruling out likely candidates. Readers will be excited to spot the pumpkins before Amara does!

Spencer on the Farm (Spencer the Cat) by Michelle Romo No preschool book roun-dup is complete without some board books. These extremely sturdy books are perfect for beginning readers to practice turning pages, tracking text, and independently reading. It helps when they’re super cute, as well! Check out Spencer the Cat on his amazing day at the farm.

Tractor Mac Farm Days by Billy Steers Here’s another simple but engaging board book to delight the preschoolers in your life. Tractor Mac wakes up every day, ready to work on the farm with friends both animal and mechanical. If you click with Tractor Mac, you’re in luck — there’s an entire series to enjoy!

Hopefully you’ve found some farm books for preschool that you and yours can get a kick out of! Looking for more animal books? Check out this list of children’s books about animals. Happy reading!