Quiz: Can You Match the Fantasy Novel To Its Opening Lines?

Do you think you have what it takes to succeed? Are you the chosen one? Can you pull the proverbial sword from the stone? Will you be able to answer the quiz that tests: how many of these fantasy book opening lines can you identify?

Your task today is potentially simple or incredibly difficult depending on your familiarity with the fantasy books in question and their opening lines. However, I will let you know now that quite a few fantasy novels open with a four-to-five-word sentence that is vague enough to trip up experts in the field. Given the difficulty of the task, I decided an equally epic reward should await you for completing the quiz. Whether you turn out to be a Page, a Squire, or a Knight, know you gave it your best shot.

When it came to selecting what novels would be included, I tried to pick books across a range of fantasy subgenres, from high to low fantasy. It is a mix of some classic titles and recent releases. Mind you, even in a forty-question quiz, I have not covered the whole of the genre. I did use a spreadsheet with a PivotTable to make the quiz as balanced as possible. So, it is now time to get to the meat and potatoes of it all. The quiz you have all been waiting for is here. Good luck.

Congratulations! You Have Bested the Fantasy Book Opening Lines Quiz!

I love a book quiz that challenges my knowledge of overly specific sections of genre fiction. Going so deep into a fandom space that you know everything you need to know to ace the quizzes is exciting. It’s fun. It’s low stakes. Most importantly, it is something you will be able to brag about to people who probably don’t care.

