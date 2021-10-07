Quiz: Which Famous Fictional Monster Are You?

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Why, hello there, creatures of the night, monster movie fans, and horror buffs, alike! It’s seems you’ve stumbled across my little science experiment. Horrifying as it may seem, by the time you get through these 13 questions, you’ll know exactly which monster resides inside your mind. Don’t be afraid. It’s perfectly…safe. *evil cackle*

No, no, I mean it really is perfectly safe. The rest was all for the spooky vibes. You get it! This famous fictional monster quiz is quick, easy, and guaranteed 100% human friendly. Unlike certain fictional scientists who shall not be named, we don’t believe in dangerous unregulated experiments here. No raising of the dead or reanimating corpses or any other hubristic business. (Looking at you, Dr. Frankenstein.) Which is why our book gremlins* have thoroughly tested every possible outcome of this monstrous quiz.

Our ideal test subject — I mean, quiz taker — is a bookworm with a love of villains, monsters, and all things horror. Whether you can’t get enough of gothic vampires or you love a witch or two, this quiz will pair you up with your perfect monster match. Your fatal flaws are just waiting to be uncovered. And who knows, you might even find out something unexpected.

Don’t believe me? Well, see for yourself — if you dare.

*No book gremlins were harmed in the making of this famous fictional monster quiz.

Here are all of your possible monsters:

Count Dracula from Dracula

Victor Frankenstein from Frankenstein

The Wicked Witch of the West from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Grendel’s Mother from Beowulf

Gollum from The Lord of the Rings

The Jabberwock from Through the Looking-Glass

Mr. Hyde from the The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

Medusa from from Greek mythology and Ovid’s Metamorphoses

Phantom of the Opera from The Phantom of the Opera

Headless Horseman from The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

Clearly, those outcomes are sorely lacking in the author diversity department. That’s not to say there aren’t a ton of incredible horror novels out there by authors of color. But when it comes to classic monsters from fiction and folklore, things get pretty white and male.

Explore some modern horror classics by authors of color like Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Lakewood by Megan Giddings, The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris, and Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark. Those four are all great places to start.

