Quiz: Who Said These Famous Comic Book Quotes?

Chris was weaned on comic books and Hardy Boys novels, finding his first literary love in Lord of the Flies, and lasting love through Ray Bradbury. He reads and writes nerdy fiction in equal parts with literary fiction and poetry these days, but his imagination still leans toward the magical. He also performs on many stages in Kansas City, where he lives with his wife Christy and their cats. ​ View All posts by Chris M. Arnone

Roughly a century of comic book publication means that there are SO MANY great quotes out there. The somewhat recent rise of comic book movies and shows means that some of those quotes are hitting larger and larger audiences. So let’s put you to the test: who said these famous comic book quotes? Don’t worry, I won’t quiz you on who wrote them, but there’s at least one trick question in there.

Some are more famous than others, no doubt. In this list of 12 great quotes, there are some easy ones that even non-comic-readers will know. There are also some deep cuts. Most of these are from classic, Marvel and DC Comics superhero stories. But there are some surprises in there, too.

From the foundational heroes of Marvel and DC to the new kids on the capes-and-tights block, these quotes run the gamut of words with pictures. Do you have the knowledge to ace the quiz without a search engine? Do you have these very comics in your collection? How well do you know your favorite heroes, enigmatic characters, and forest-spelunking campers (hint!)? Well, click that link and get to quizzing!

How did you do? Feel the need to read more comics and get your score up? Check out some of the best and most influential comics of all time. Or you can catch up on what to read before the new Secret Invasion Disney+ show.