6 of the Best Family Dramas on Audio for Your End of Summer Listening

When Charles Wang loses his wealth, seemingly overnight, he forces his family into a cross-country road trip to see his eldest daughter, Saina, who is living in upstate New York. Along the way, the secret of his financial failure, the feelings his children still hold for their stepmother, and Saina’s artistic disgrace all come to light. This wild novel will have you alternatively sitting on the edge of your seat and laughing out loud. Audiobook narrator veteran Nancy Wu performs The Wangs vs. the World in her characteristic skill and finesse.