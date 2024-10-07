6 Mysteries For Different October (and Fall) Reading Vibes

If this time of year has you craving a ghost story and a mystery, reach for this eerie novel with past and present chapters. Carly doesn’t just randomly take a job at a motel, it’s the place her aunt Viv was working at when she disappeared 35 years ago. Now Carly wants to know what happened to her aunt, but the motel is creepy and haunted…

Bonus: Simone St. James has at least a handful of novels to satisfy a ghost story mystery craving.