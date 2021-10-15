Fall Bookmarks For Reading Season

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s cliche at this point to call fall reading season, but there’s a reason cliches resonate: they have some bit of the truth to them. This is the time of year when temperatures cool down — even if it’s minimal — and the nights grow longer and darker. Hoodies and warm beverages become irresistible, and once you’re settled in under a cozy blanket, it’s hard to not want to pick up a book and settle in. When you need to refill your cup, though, what better way to bring the season into your reading quite literally than with fall bookmarks?

I initially wanted to stick to fall floral bookmarks for this roundup, to correspond to the pressed flower bookmarks perfect for spring. There were surprisingly few, though, but they’re included. Also included among this selection of fall bookmarks are gourds and pumpkins, leaves, and all of the autumnal vibes in oranges, yellows, reds, and deep blues and purples. I haven’t included much in terms of spooky bookmarks because you can find them linked. Holiday themed bookmarks are also not included but we know how fall-themed goods work for all of the celebrations that land in this season.

Ready? Set? Let’s get our reading on.

Find the Perfect Fall Bookmarks

Let’s begin with pressed flowers, shall we? Choose from an array of fall colors from real dried flowers. $9 and up

My college had a giant gingko tree that inspired a number of legends, including one where if someone brushed their hair under a full moon there, they’d see the face of their one true love. I wonder if the same thing works with a bookmark? This golden gingko leaf bookmark is a beauty in either case. $12

These may be the purr-fect fall bookmarks, featuring either a black or white cat on either a black or white background, surrounded by leaves and mushrooms. $4 each

The colors on these pressed flower bookmarks make them perfect for autumn. I’m especially loving the tassels on each and am leaning toward maybe purchasing that purple number on the left. $17

This golden floral bookmark is simple and yet perfect. I’m a big fan of the reverse being light pink with gold hearts. $4

Choose from a range of fall-themed patterns for this double sided bookmark. I’m partial to this autumnal plaid number. $2 and up

So many options to choose from with these bookmarks, including acorns, pumpkins, plaids, and more. $3 and yes, you can pick your tassel color, too.

You cannot find better fall florals than the ones on this pressed bookmark. $7

The pressed leaves bookmarks here are the definition of fall swooning. $9

Choose from a festival book stack, a spicy latte, or a peppy pumpkin with these magnetic bookmarks. $5 each

I love a good fauna-inspired bookmark and these woodland creatures are just perfect. $3 each

Bookshelf goals, right here! $5

It’ll be hard to pick which of these fall bookworm bookmarks to get, so go ahead and get both. $3 and up

The veil between the living and dead is thinnest this season, so why not lean into that vibe with these celestial bookmarks? $3 each

Badgers and squirrels and mushrooms, oh my! $4 for the set

Snap up a fancy leather leaf bookmark in a variety of color options. $10

Finally, don’t overlook the simple. You’ll fall (heh) for these fall-colored book stack bookmarks. $3 and up