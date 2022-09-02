Get in the Mood for Fall with Bookish Fashion

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Some people love summer. I get it. At least, I pretend to get it. I really cannot understand what summer has going for it that winter doesn’t (well, except swimming), but I can appreciate that some people love the heat the way I love the cold. So I nod along during the hottest months and try not to complain too loudly — but you can bet I’m counting down the days from June to October. October never comes fast enough. I’m always ready for it by about June 12th.

I could go on and on about what I love about fall and winter, but that’s not what we’re here for, so I’ll just say: the clothes! Scarves and hats and vests! Wool mittens! Cozy sweaters! Boots! Summer fashion has absolutely nothing on fall fashion. Give me a cardigan I can cozily wrap around myself over a sundress any day. Give me a warm hat over a brimmed one. Give me comfy long-sleeved shirts and wool leggings and flannel vests I can layer. I’m no fashion expert, and I’ll be the first to admit I don’t have a particularly strong sense of style. But damn do I love fall clothes.

September is right around the corner and that means it’s time to pull out the fall attire. I don’t care if it’s still in the 70s and 80s and the first snow is months away. Come September 1st, I pack up my shorts and pull out all the clothes I’ve been longing for since last March. And because it’s still way too hot out, I’ve also taken to perusing the internet for new bookish fall fashion to add to my wardrobe. Filling up my cart with bookish scarves and sweatshirts might not bring the cold faster, but it sure does feel good. Here is some of the delightful bookish clothing I’m dreaming of wearing this fall.

The best thing about fall is hats and there is no such thing as too many. I love this simple, understated Just One More Chapter beanie. $28

Like I said, there’s no such thing as too many hats. The great thing about fall is that you can wear hats that aren’t super warm but are super fun, like this lightweight Pride & Prejudice hat. Yes, it’s printed with text from the book! $32

No, we’re not done with hats yet, because I can’t resist this bright yellow bookshelf beanie! Who could? $15

Who says fashion has to be what you wear outside of the house? I am fully ready to get cozy at home with these super soft looking bookish slipper socks. $15

These bright bookish mittens are made of felted wool and lined with fleece. So they’ll keep you warm between trips to the library on crisp fall days. Plus, they’re so charming! $45

I actually own this romance sweatshirt from The Ripped Bodice Bookstore, and it’s possibly my favorite item of fall clothing. It’s so comfy. I wear it around the house but I also wear it out any chance I get because…look at it! You can also get M/M and M/F versions. $38

If you think short skirts are only for summer, you’re wrong. Layering is one of the best things about fall fashion! Show off your bookish pride with this fun cat and bookshelf skirt worn over a pair of cozy leggings. $35

Speaking of leggings, these simple black book nerd leggings would make a fantastic base for all sorts of fall outfits. $27

I love the simplicity of this long-sleeved books and flowers shirt. It comes in an array of colors, and it’s the perfect weight for fall weather — not too light, not too heavy. $27

Don’t worry, I did not forget about one of the essentials of fall fashion — scarves! This lovely blue library scarf is perfect for anyone who remembers when librarians used to stamp due dates into the cards tucked into the front of books. $48

I own this dreamy Anne of Green Gables scarf, and I can attest to its quality. I wear it practically every day in the fall. It’s soft and luxurious, and it keeps me warm but not too warm. One side is printed with the cover of Anne of Green Gables, and the other with text from the book, so you can match it to whatever you’re wearing! Lots of other book scarves are available from the same seller. $44

If you’re in the market for bookish outwear, how about this “Read” fleece pullover? It’s warm, it’s simple, you can wear it anywhere. $45-$50 depending on size.

This list just scratches the surface of fall bookish fashion! If you’re looking for even more, check out these bookish sweatshirts and socks. And if you’re feeling adventurous, why not try knitting your own fall attire with one of these patterns for literary mittens or literary hats?