a photo of a graphic novel open on a table
The Stack

Fake Relationships, Real Comics

Eileen Gonzalez

Honesty may be the best policy, but it doesn’t generally make for very exciting reading. Many of today’s comics show the entertainment value in faking it until you make it (or at least make out)!

Bookish Goods

A homemade card with a picture of Deadpool riding a unicorn on a rainbow. Text at the top reads, "Deadpool approves your birth." in all caps.

Deadpool Birthday Card by YeaOhGreetings

No birthday is complete until Deadpool gives his blessing. No, really, it’s a law now. $7

New Releases

More than a Married Couple but Not Lovers Vol 1 cover

More Than a Married Couple, but Not Lovers Volume One by Yuki Kanamaru

Jiro and Akari have to act married for the sake of a class, but their hearts belong to other people. Only by getting good grades can they earn the privilege of switching partners, so the reluctant duo tries to devote themselves to each other…with unexpected results.

Peach and Plum Double Trouble cover

Peach and Plum: Double Trouble! by Tim McCanna

This cute early readers series continues as Peach and Plum, best friends for whom the rhyming never ends, go on a series of new adventures. Follow along as they babysit Peach’s twin siblings, try their hands at mini-golf and arcade games, and swallow their fears to visit a scary haunted house!

Riot Recommendations

Today’s Riot Rec theme is: fake dating! Romance is a wonderful thing — not that these characters would know…or do they?

Virtually Yours Cover

Virtually Yours by Jeremy Holt and Elizabeth Beals

Virtually Yours is the perfect dating app for people like Eva, who don’t actually want a relationship but need a fake boyfriend to trick nosy relatives — that is, of course, until the worst happens, and Eva and her not-partner Max start to fall in real love with each other!

Cover of Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion romance manhwa

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion Volume One by Milcha and Whale

The good news is that Eunha suddenly became part of an exciting romance novel. The bad news? She knows how this story goes, and it doesn’t end well for her character! Eunha, now Raeliana, rebels against the plot by dating and then marrying another man to save her own life, but will it work in the long run?

