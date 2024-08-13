Fake Relationships, Real Comics
Honesty may be the best policy, but it doesn’t generally make for very exciting reading. Many of today’s comics show the entertainment value in faking it until you make it (or at least make out)!
Bookish Goods
Deadpool Birthday Card by YeaOhGreetings
No birthday is complete until Deadpool gives his blessing. No, really, it’s a law now. $7
New Releases
More Than a Married Couple, but Not Lovers Volume One by Yuki Kanamaru
Jiro and Akari have to act married for the sake of a class, but their hearts belong to other people. Only by getting good grades can they earn the privilege of switching partners, so the reluctant duo tries to devote themselves to each other…with unexpected results.
Peach and Plum: Double Trouble! by Tim McCanna
This cute early readers series continues as Peach and Plum, best friends for whom the rhyming never ends, go on a series of new adventures. Follow along as they babysit Peach’s twin siblings, try their hands at mini-golf and arcade games, and swallow their fears to visit a scary haunted house!
For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter!
Riot Recommendations
Today’s Riot Rec theme is: fake dating! Romance is a wonderful thing — not that these characters would know…or do they?
Virtually Yours by Jeremy Holt and Elizabeth Beals
Virtually Yours is the perfect dating app for people like Eva, who don’t actually want a relationship but need a fake boyfriend to trick nosy relatives — that is, of course, until the worst happens, and Eva and her not-partner Max start to fall in real love with each other!
Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion Volume One by Milcha and Whale
The good news is that Eunha suddenly became part of an exciting romance novel. The bad news? She knows how this story goes, and it doesn’t end well for her character! Eunha, now Raeliana, rebels against the plot by dating and then marrying another man to save her own life, but will it work in the long run?
If you’re reading this newsletter online and want comics recommendations in your inbox, sign up for The Stack here.