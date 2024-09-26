Exciting Changes Coming to Unusual Suspects and Book Riot!

Exciting changes are coming to Book Riot and your inbox! Starting next week, we’ll be bringing the diverse perspectives and thoughtful stories found at bookriot.com to our host of newsletters. You’ll find pieces written not only by the writers who have become your trusted advisors on what’s new and interesting in your favorite corners of the book world, but also some new-to-you voices who have their own thoughts, insights, and, of course, book recommendations to share. We’ve been working behind the scenes on Book Riot’s membership platform, built to support more robust content and community, and the updates you’ll see in newsletters are part of that process.

So, what can you expect in your inbox? You’ll get a healthy mix of articles with more extended takes on bookish subjects, more recommendations, quippy pieces you can enjoy over a cup of coffee, and digests that link out to interesting stuff happening in and outside of Book Riot. You don’t have to do anything to get this new content, but to make sure all the newsletters you’d like are showing up in your inbox, scroll to the very bottom of this or any recent Book Riot email, click the “Update Your Preferences” link, and check the boxes for all the content you’d like in your inbox.

We’re also changing up the schedule of this newsletter! Now that our newsletters will be findable at Book Riot, we want to make sure subscribers and site visitors both enjoy a balanced mix of content each week. This newsletter will hit your inbox on Mondays and Wednesdays, and your weekly batch of mystery and thriller book deals will go out on Tuesdays. Look for these changes starting the week of 9/30/24.

If you’re curious about why we’re making changes around here, well, here ya go:

Being an independent media site navigating a landscape increasingly shaped by algorithms has been interesting, wild, and quite honestly challenging. We saw our start as a handful of staffers passionate about books, hanging out on the internet more than a decade ago in the heyday of personal book blogs when sites like ours were few and far between. We’ve managed to stay afloat and even thrive in these ever-shifting media waters guided by our values, an earnest desire to make a positive impact on how and what we read, and with thanks to our steadfast community of readers who have not only watched our growth but contributed to it. We remain interested in covering the things that interest our subscribers–written by readers for readers, delivered directly to you.

With these changes, we hope to spend less time making jazz hands at the algorithm and more time focusing on quality and reader service. We’ll be keeping an eye on what resonates with you and pairing subject matter experts with the topics you find compelling to produce excellent newsletters. As always, we’re thrilled to guide you to your next great read and bring you the stories and insights that deepen your connection to books.

And if you’re interested in becoming an early adopter of our premium membership (pardon our dust!), we appreciate you and invite you to check out our All Access membership plan for $6 per month or $60 per year, which gives you unlimited access to members-only content in 20+ newsletters, community features, and the warm fuzzies knowing you are supporting independent media.

Happy reading,