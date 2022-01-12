This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

So, you got a brand new Kindle for the holidays! Congratulations. I love mine, and rarely go anywhere without it.

Definitely one of the best (and most ubiquitous) ereaders on the market, the Kindle has a lot going for it. With a sleek, modern design, the capability of holding thousands of books, and a front light perfect for reading in the dark, your new device is sure to be a constant companion for you in all kinds of circumstances.

One of the things I love the most about the Kindle is the way it integrates with my local library; I can check out a book, have it delivered instantly, and then it returns automatically so I don't have to worry about late fees! Make sure you check that option out at your own library.

So now that you have this great reading device, what should you do? The first step should definitely be finding a great cover or sleeve to make sure your Kindle is protected. Nothing is worse than getting a brand new piece of beautiful technology and dropping it or scratching it right away. If you treat it well, your Kindle should last you many years, so take the steps now to ensure it will!

And when it comes to beautiful handmade or custom covers, nothing quite beats Etsy. If you're looking for some great covers, here are ten amazing options!

This gorgeous Lord of the Rings–inspired leather case is perfect for the Middle-earth lover. $69+, depending on model.

Turn your Kindle into an actual book with these fold-back book covers for the Kindle Paperwhite. You can choose from Pride and Prejudice, Alice in Wonderland, The Wizard of Oz, and more. $38+

These synthetic leather cases for the Paperwhite come with a hand strap and a stand for propping your book up on the table. $20

Give your Kindle a personalized touch with this embroidered case, handmade in the UK. $48

If you're looking for a sleeve or pouch to slip your Kindle into, this inspirational script one will keep your ereader safe and secure. $20

Another great LOTR option, enter the mines of Moria each time you open your Kindle with this leather case. $70, depending on the model.

Perfect for Beetlejuice fans, or anyone with a taste for the macabre, this Kindle case perfectly recreates the cover to the "guidebook for spirits new to the afterlife." $49

You can personalize the spine and get a quote printed on the inside of this faux leather case, available for both the Oasis and the Paperwhite. It also comes with a magnetic strip for easy one-handed reading. $64

This charming case features an image from The Little Prince. It's also a smart cover, with an auto wake/sleep function. $17

This Kindle sleeve has a pocket with words printed on it, perfect for inspiration, and holding a pen or a small notebook. $40+

There are a ton of other great case options on Etsy, in case none of these are what you're looking for. Whatever cover you choose, it's important to keep your new Kindle both protected and looking great! Enjoy!