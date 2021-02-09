This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Bookmarks mean serious business. As a reader, you know that. A bookmark is one of those rare things that contrive to be simultaneously functional, pretty, and affordable; this combination doesn’t happen every day. It’s also one of those things that, like a kitchen cabinet toe kick, you may not realize are important until you absolutely need them. We hereby give you a treasure trove of the best Etsy bookmarks.

Crochet Fox Bookmark

Warning: the sheer adorableness of this crochet fox may distract you from your book. Not recommended for assigned readings.

Personalized Leather Bookmark

I’m not telling you to hint to your loved ones that you would love one of these leather bookmarks, but I’m not not telling you to.

She Believed She Could So She Did Bookmark

If you like your bookmarks with a side of empowerment, this beautiful choice will be right up your alley.

Personalized Wire Bookmark

Is there anything fancier than a personalized wire bookmark? You may say there is, but I remain unconvinced.

Princess Wooden Bookmarks

Have you been coping with *gestures at the world* by rewatching all your childhood favorites? Then look no further than these beautiful Cinderella, Ariel and Rapunzel-inspired wooden bookmarks.

Strong Women Bookmarks

If, on the other hand, you’re seeking inspiration in the real women that surround you, turn to these lovely bookmarks inspired by multiple amazing women.

Michael Scott Bookmark

How about carrying a little Michael Scott trapped, er, safely ensconced within the pages of your book?

Vintage Style Public Library Card Bookmark

If you’re a sucker for all things vintage, and would also like to live in the library, these vintage style public library card bookmarks are the thing for you.

Literary Bookmarks

Are your shelves full of classics? Then you will love these bookmarks with all your favorite quotes and stunning illustrations.

Feelin’ My Shelf Bookmark

Will I ever not laugh at a good bookish pun? No. Do I need to get my hands on one of these “Feelin’ my shelf” bookmarks? Hell yes.

Printable Bookmarks

Are you a dark sci-fi and fantasy fan lacking in patience? These printable bookmarks mean that you don’t have to wait longer than the time it takes to find a printer in order to use them.

Literary Classics Bookmarks

There is nothing I love more than a good literary pun. These bookmarks? They hold my heart.

Baby Yoda Magnetic Bookmark

When The Mandalorian first aired in 2019 (I had to look up the year. What even is time anymore), Baby Yoda won everyone’s heart. Want to squeeze him within the pages of your books? You can!

Agatha Christie Magnetic Bookmarks

If you think I’m prone to using the words “the little grey cells” in everyday conversation while twirling my imaginary moustache…you would be right. I want to hoard these Poirot and Miss Marple bookmarks, but I decided to share them with you instead. You’re welcome, mon ami.

Asian Peking Opera Bookmark

Peking opera is one of the most striking art forms in the world. This stunning bookmark captures its glory.

Bookshelf Tracker Bookmark

Do you want to keep track of your reading? You can’t go wrong with these book tracker bookmarks.

Afrocentric Bookmarks

In the market for gorgeous illustrations + positive affirmations from a Black-owned store? Look no further than these absolute beauties.

Bernie Sanders With Mittens Bookmark

You did not really think I’d deny you the opportunity to mark your book with Bernie in Mittens, did you?

Botanical Bookmarks

Classics are classics for a reason. These botanical bookmarks are beautiful, soothing and timeless.

Funny Sweary Bookmarks

Tired of being interrupted when you’re reading? You won’t need to say anything to get rid of whoever bothers you: these bookmarks speak for themselves.

Autumn Bookmarks

If Autumn is your favorite season, a) you have great taste, and b) you need these lovely bookmarks in your life.

Key Silver Metal Bookmark

Use this key metal bookmark to unlock the secrets held in your books.

Three Bookmarks Set

Beautiful quotes + gorgeous art times three? Sign us up.

Celestial Witchy Bookmarks

For the mysterious, witchy-aesthetic loving souls out there, these bookmarks are for you.

This Looks Like Good Trouble! Bookmark

There is no denying that the world is hurting. Everywhere we turn, we see oppression, injustice, and pain. But it’s our choice, and our responsibility, to see hope and possibility as well; to see a way to get into the kind of “good trouble, necessary trouble” that the late Rep. John Lewis always advocated for. The kind of trouble that Stacey Abrams has raised. Let this beautiful, heartfelt bookmark serve as a reminder of the good trouble calling our name.

Do you want even more Etsy bookmarks? We’ve got your back.