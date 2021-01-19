25+ Etsy Bookends to Adorn Your Shelves

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

At Book Riot we try to help you, dear readers, find not only great books, but great bookish accessories as well. And next to the bookmark, we can think of no greater book accessory than bookends. They hold up your books whilst adding a bit of style and fun to your bookshelves—what is there not to love? While you can buy bookends at a great many stores, one of our favorite places to find great bookends is on Etsy! We’ve rounded up over 25 great Etsy bookends that are currently in stock and available for purchase.

To make finding your next bookend a bit easier, we’ve divided our picks into sections based on the material they are made from. Scroll through and find the perfect set of Etsy bookends to support your reading habit!

Wooden Etsy Bookends

“So many books…so little time” wood blocks sum up reader life problems. $44.

For the reader who loves houseplants, but also wants some that won’t die. $75.

This etsy bookends shop is full of book inspired block bookends like these from Moby Dick. $28.

These are made from an upcycled wine barrel. $120.

These castle chalk Etsy bookends would make a great addition to any nursery or kids room. $35.

Some rainbow bookends would brighten up any bookshelf. $35.

For the fantasy reader, these Lord of the Rings inspired bookends are some of the best I’ve seen on Etsy. $50.

Keep track of whose books are whose with these personalized bookends. $45.

Adorn your selves with these house bookends made from reclaimed wood. $23.50.

Concrete and Stone Etsy Bookends

Add a touch of green or organization space with a blush marble concrete vase. $28.50 each.

Selenite bookends for the reader and crystal lover. $40.

This concrete based shop has several vase and planter options that double as sleek, modern bookends. $40 each.

A variety of classic polished stone bookends available in various colors. $78.

Metal Etsy Bookends

One of many metal upcycled bookends available from this vintage etsy shop. $21.

This Etsy bookends shop is full of wonderful options and will make custom bookends, but I’m fond of this simple “Novels” set. $63.

These neat metal bookends (available in a variety of colors) also double as a fun bookstand. $29.

Add some simple quotation marks to your bookshelf. $59.

Add a touch of whimsy to your library with these falling books bookends. $26.50.

Sometimes all you need is a plain and simple bookend. $11 each.

And sometimes you need a unicorn and fairy. $64.

Miscellaneous Etsy Bookends

Illuminate your shelves with this dimmable lamp bookend set. $89.

Set apart your collection with some custom glass monogram bookends. $65.

This stuffed narwhal bookend would look adorable in any nursery. $90.

Petrified wood makes for some unique bookends. $50.

For a rustic look you can’t go wrong with some industrial pipe. $35.

For a non standard bookend, this shop has several small feedsack pillows to choose from. $16.

These black bird feet bookends have a modern farmhouse feel. $42.

In need of even more bookend options? Check out our roundup of nursery bookends, personalized bookends, and petrified wood bookends.