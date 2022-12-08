Ereader Accessories For The Avid Readers In Your Life

Personally, I prefer an ereader that uses e-ink instead of a backlit one (the more tablet-style, like iPads, etc.). I find they’re easier on my eyes, and I can read on them longer without fatigue. It does mean, though, that I need a separate light source, and I’ve found some of the best options below.

Odds are, there’s someone on your holiday gift list who has an ereader. If so, they’re likely also on the lookout for ways to perfect their reading experience.