SFF Promotions Enter for the Chance to Win a Library of Blackstone’s Exciting Fall Fantasy Releases! Vivek Patel Sep 10, 2024 Vivek Patel Staff Writer View All posts by Vivek Patel You Might Also Like The Best Historical Fiction of the 21st Century (So Far) The Best Mystery Books of the Past 10 Years For Armchair Sleuths The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Decorate Your Reading Nook, Studio Ghibli Style The Most Read Books On Goodreads in August The Biggest Book News of the Week