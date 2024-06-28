Romance Promotions Enter for a Chance to Win 25 Queer Must-Reads! Natalia Heroux Jun 28, 2024 Natalia Heroux Staff Writer View All posts by Natalia Heroux You Might Also Like The Thriller Writer Outselling James Patterson and John Grisham 8 Science Fiction Books that are Impossible to Adapt to the Screen The Most Popular Book Club Books of June, According to Goodreads Books Where The Villain Is Actually The Hero The Best Historical Fiction of 2024 So Far, According to Goodreads The Most Popular New Books on Goodreads in 2024 (So Far)