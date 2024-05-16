This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Romance is criticized for being formulaic and predictable. Here at Book Riot, many of us think that’s the best thing about it. There are two main reasons the books get this criticism: the happy ending in every book and the extensive use of tropes. That’s why we’re tackling the enemies-to-lovers trope today, which covers both of those. One of the best things about the romance genre is the promise of the premise. I know that there will be a happy ending, that the emotional journey I’m about to go on has a clear path, and that my favorite books are going to have a whole pile of tropes. Tropes are common themes or devices used in storytelling. Romance has many that show up again and again. Think, “Oops! There’s not enough room in this cabin during a blizzard!” The three tropes here are only one bed, forced proximity, and snowed-in. If I can get three in one sentence, then you understand how they get layered in a novel. While some may say they are overused, tropes are what help romance readers find their next read or find other readers in the community who love the same themes.