Quiz: Follow An Endangered Animal Species And Find Your Next Best Read

Are you an animal lover? Are you craving books that will transport you to other times and places? Maybe you’re longing for a book that will make you feel like you’ve just gone on a trip. If you’re sick of your bedroom/kitchen-turned-home-office/partner/pets/yard and you’re looking for an engaging read to take you somewhere far, far away, we’ve got the perfect quiz for you: follow an endangered animal species and find your next best read.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature, which maintains one of the most comprehensive lists of endangered and vulnerable species that currently exists, lists over 30,000 species as threatened with extinction. The eight animal species featured in this quiz represent a wide range of creatures, from the tiniest insect to the largest mammal, all of which are currently considered endangered, vulnerable, or threatened. These animals live in a variety of habitats—tropical and temperate forests, mountains, grasslands, and the ocean. It is heartbreaking and shameful that human activity has threatened so many non-human species. Reading books that celebrate the diversity of non-human life is one way to increase our empathy for the living things with whom we share our earth.

The books you’ll discover in this quiz are not all animal-centric, but they’re all stories that feature animals—and the places that animals call home—in various ways. Whether you’re looking for stories about mythical tigers, magical birds, or breathtaking wild landscapes from Asia to Antarctica to North America that so many creatures depend on for life, you’re sure find your next best read!

For more information on endangered species and worldwide conservation efforts, visit the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, World Wildlife Fund, and The Nature Conservancy.

Ready? Answer these few simple questions to follow an endangered animal species across the globe, and discover your next great book.