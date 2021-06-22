Many of us are already familiar with Internet star Mari Andrew, whose posts brighten up even the dullest of days. In this collection of essays and illustrations, she has explored themes of loss, breakups, ambitions not coming to fruition, and every other pain point that defines our life’s trajectories. Her book is reassuring, therapeutic, and offers a form of universal solidarity to everyone feeling weighed down by the world. It always helps to know that we are never alone in our struggles, no matter which part of the world we are in. She wants her readers to feel every emotion — the good, the bad, and the ugly, and then utilize this wisdom to understand better where we are and what we need to do to get to the desired destination. Her words and illustrations are extraordinary and are an instant antidote to the woes of adulthood.