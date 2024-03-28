Books that Break Your Heart and Put It Back Together Again

By day, Leah Rachel von Essen is the editor-in-chief of Chicago Booth Magazine at the University of Chicago. By night, she reviews genre-bending fiction for Booklist, and writes regularly as a senior contributor at Book Riot. Her blog While Reading and Walking has over 10,000 dedicated followers over several social media outlets, including Instagram . She writes passionately about books in translation, chronic illness and bias in healthcare, queer books, twisty SFF, and magical realism and folklore. She was one of a select few bookstagrammers named to NewCity’s Chicago Lit50 in 2022. She is an avid traveler, a passionate fan of women’s basketball and soccer, and a lifelong learner. Twitter: @reading_while

I like to read books that make me cry on planes—apparently. I never plan it, but somehow I end up choosing the perfect, tear-duct-squeezing, emotionally-aching, devastating books on planes (throwback to a flight attendant literally having to ask me if I was okay after she found me with tears pouring down my cheeks because I’d had three glasses of red wine and then hit the end of The Book Thief by Markus Zusak).

The best books, in my opinion, will generally make me cry. That’s because the best books will have me so utterly immersed that when they hit their apex, I am fully and utterly invested. And whether it’s sad or happy, that usually means I’m going to cry.