7 Eerie Books By Asian Authors That You Must Read This Halloween

Li Lan was asked to be the bride of the Lim family’s dead son. Her family was bankrupt and accepting this proposal would mean not having to worry about a roof over her head for the rest of her life. However, after a visit to the Lim mansion, she was visited by the ghost of her fiancé. Meanwhile, she had also started feeling an intense desire for his new heir, Tian Bai. Night after night she would be drawn into the world of the Chinese afterlife. Secrets needed to be uncovered soon, or she would have to stay stuck in the world of ghosts forever.