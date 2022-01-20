misty pine trees, photo by jeremy perkins for unsplash
Mystery/Thriller

Mystery Writers of America Announces the 2022 Edgar Award Nominations

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Mystery Writers of America has announced the nominees for the 76th Annual Edgar Awards, named after Edgar Allan Poe. The winners will be announced April 28, 2022. The categories include best novel, best short story, best television episode teleplay, and more.

Best Novel

Best Fact Crime

Best Young Adult

Check out the other categories at Mystery Writers of America.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

Also In This Story Stream