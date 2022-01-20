Mystery Writers of America Announces the 2022 Edgar Award Nominations
Mystery Writers of America has announced the nominees for the 76th Annual Edgar Awards, named after Edgar Allan Poe. The winners will be announced April 28, 2022. The categories include best novel, best short story, best television episode teleplay, and more.
Best Novel
- The Venice Sketchbook by Rhys Bowen
- Razorblade Tears by S.A. Cosby
- Five Decembers by James Kestrel
- How Lucky by Will Leitch
- No One Will Miss Her by Kat Rosenfield
Best Fact Crime
- The Confidence Men: How Two Prisoners of War Engineered the Most Remarkable Escape in History by Margalit Fox
- Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust, and Murder in Queer New York by Elon Green
- Sleeper Agent: The Atomic Spy in America Who Got Away by Ann Hagedorn
- Two Truths and a Lie: A Murder, a Private Investigator, and Her Search for Justice by Ellen McGarrahan
- The Dope: The Real History of the Mexican Drug Trade by Benjamin T. Smith
- When Evil Lived in Laurel: The “White Knights” and the Murder of Vernon Dahmer by Curtis Wilkie
Best Young Adult
- Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé
- Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley
- When You Look Like Us by Pamela N. Harris
- The Forest of Stolen Girls by June Hur
- The Girls I’ve Been by Tess Sharpe
Check out the other categories at Mystery Writers of America.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
