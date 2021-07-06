Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. For fans of The Keeper of Lost Things and Evvie Drake Starts Over comes a funny and tender debut about a reclusive artist whose collection has gotten out of control—but whose unexpected friendship with a pair of new neighbors might be just what she needs to start over. Quirky and charming, big-hearted and moving, The Missing Treasures of Amy Ashton proves that it’s never too late to let go of the things that don’t matter...and welcome the people who do.

One of the best parts of reading is being able to absorb yourself in someone else’s life–one that looks very different from your own. Perhaps that’s why eccentric characters in fiction are so appealing: they offer a chance to walk in the fish tank platform shoes of someone who likely makes choices you never would. Then again, if you consider yourself something of an eccentric, then reading about other weirdos (I say that with affection!) is a way to find community and to perhaps add a few more quirks to your life.

That’s why we want to know: what are your favorite books with eccentric main characters? Come shout them at us on Facebook and Twitter–or hire a sky writer, or send pigeon post, or psychically communicate them to us, depending on your personal levels of eccentricity. Then we’ll round up your answers and be back next week to share the list with your fellow Riot readers!