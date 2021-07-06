Riot Recommendation: What Are Your Favorite Books With Eccentric Main Characters?
One of the best parts of reading is being able to absorb yourself in someone else’s life–one that looks very different from your own. Perhaps that’s why eccentric characters in fiction are so appealing: they offer a chance to walk in the fish tank platform shoes of someone who likely makes choices you never would. Then again, if you consider yourself something of an eccentric, then reading about other weirdos (I say that with affection!) is a way to find community and to perhaps add a few more quirks to your life.
That’s why we want to know: what are your favorite books with eccentric main characters? Come shout them at us on Facebook and Twitter–or hire a sky writer, or send pigeon post, or psychically communicate them to us, depending on your personal levels of eccentricity. Then we’ll round up your answers and be back next week to share the list with your fellow Riot readers!