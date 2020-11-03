10 Ebook Deals For Election Day Retail Therapy

Anyone watching the news right now knows election anxiety is a thing. Who will win? Who will lose? We still don’t know, but what we do know is that during these tough and unexpected times, there are always books to keep us company.

For those seeking escapism and to drift away to another world, there are some solid ebook deals right now for distraction and escapist reading. From young adult fantasy to romance and thrillers, there’s something for every single bookworm exhausted from the day to day news cycle, especially today.

Dread Nation by Justina Ireland This young adult book features a strong female heroine in a Civil War–era America taken over by zombies; it’s about a fight for survival set against a rich historical background. $1.99

The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa Escape into this romance featuring an enemies-to-lovers story and lots of wedding-related drama. What’s not to love? $1.99

#FashionVictim by Amina Akhtar If you enjoy a darkly funny blood-soaked story about the world of high fashion filled with a ton of twists and turns, download immediately. $1.99

Ink and Bone by Rachel Caine This first book in The Great Library young adult fantasy series rewrites history and imagines a dangerous world where the Great Library of Alexandria has survived the test of time and provides knowledge to the masses. $1.99

Almost American Girl by Robin Ha Enjoy the art in this graphic story that takes on topics such as immigration, what it means to feel like you belong, and how art can truly save a life. $1.99

The Siren by Kiera Cass Escape into this young adult romance about a siren whose eerie gift is to serve the Ocean by luring humans to a watery grave. Everything changes when she falls for a kind, handsome boy that can change everything she knows. $1.99

Anna Dressed in Blood by Kendare Blake Dive—if you dare—into the first book in the Anna Dressed in Blood series, which features a haunting ghost story packed with mystery, romance, and intrigue. $3.49

A Stranger in the House by Shari LaPena A domestic thriller featuring a web of intrigue involving a suburban area where the characters are not who they seem to be. A man’s wife goes missing and the neighborhood’s character’s true colors are brought to light. $4.99

Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Córdova Start the Brooklyn Brujas series with this witchy fantasy about a girl who wants to rid herself of her powers, only to realize that they might be what saves her and her family. $6.29

The Guinevere Deception by Kiersten White This is the first book in the Camelot Rising series. Take a trip into an intriguing version of the Camelot Arthurian legend. $1.99

Want a daily lowdown on the hottest ebook deals? Check out Daily Deals here or sign up for the newsletter here.

Book Deals Newsletter Sign up for our Book Deals newsletter and get up to 80% off books you actually want to read. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

What ebook deals have you found to distract yourself and what do you plan to download this week? Which one of these do you plan to get and read? Tweet us @AuroraMiami and @BookRiot and let us know. Happy reading!