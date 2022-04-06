This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Easter was always one of my favorite holidays growing up. It offers hope after a long winter season, the promise of new life blooming, and chocolate bunnies that I would devour before breakfast. Easter also offers the chance to reflect on family celebrations, and celebrations around the world, and to think about how we want to share those celebrations with the kids in our lives. Whether your family celebrates Easter as part of your faith, recognizes the holiday as part of the coming of spring, or participates in the secular parts of the Easter season, there are plenty of books to entertain kids and explain the holiday to them.

In the ten Easter books for kids below, you’ll find bunnies on an egg hunt, illustrated retellings of the Easter story, and a book about a Mama Bunny with big dreams. All these books have the kind of fun and colorful illustrations that kids love, as well as chances to talk about the meaning of Easter and learn about its origins, and many of them would make great Easter basket gifts. I hope this Easter brings all who are celebrating hope, joy, and plenty of treats of your choice!

We’re Going on an Egg Hunt by Laura Hughes Laura Hughes’s charming illustrations and rhyming text will delight toddlers looking forward to their own egg hunt. This lift-the-flap book takes us on an adventure with three bunnies, who encounter bees and other animals along the way as they collect their eggs.

Painted Eggs and Chocolate Bunnies by Toni Trent Parker and Earl Anderson With 16 colorful and adorable photographs, this book takes children through all kinds of Easter activities: from dressing up for church and dyeing eggs to devouring chocolate treats!

Chicken Sunday by Patricia Polacco This sweet story is a classic Easter read! When kids come together to get Grandma Eula her dream Easter hat, things don’t go according to plan. But with a little luck and a lot of love, they manage to pull it off and get Grandma the hat she’s always dreamed of! Rechenka’s Eggs, also by Polacco, is another great Easter story!

A Very Happy Easter by Tim Thornborough and Jennifer Davison This book is great for families looking to introduce the Biblical story of Easter to young kids. As you read, you’re invited to make faces along with the book, to help connect to the story’s emotions. A short and sweet telling of the Easter tradition.

The Country Bunny and the Little Gold Shoes by DuBose Heyward and Marjorie Hack This was one of my favorite books as a kid, not just at Easter, but year-round. The Country Bunny dreams of being an Easter Bunny and delivering treats around the world…but how will she do it with 21 little bunnies to look after? By working together, her little bunnies help their mom be the best Easter Bunny ever.

Sawdust Carpets by Amelia Lau Carling This book weaves together Easter traditions in Guatemala, as well as the Chinese Buddhism traditions of visiting family members. There are beautiful depictions of the tradition of the sawdust carpets, which Easter processions walk over. Also available in Spanish.

Miz Fannie Mae’s Fine New Easter Hat by Melissa Milich and Yong Chen Miz Fannie Mae’s husband and daughter have worked to get her the finest Easter hat to wear to church. But it turns out, thanks to some eggs in the sanctuary, that Miz Mae’s hat is not the only Easter miracle this year!

Tiara’s Hat Parade by Kelly Starling Lyons and Nicole Tadgell Why yes, I do really enjoy books about Easter hats. In this one, Tiara has a gift for storytelling, and her mama has a gift for making hats and runs the best hat shop in town. But, when a shop selling cheaper hats moves in down the street, Tiara and Mama team up to keep both of their dreams going.

The Easter Story by Rachel Elliott and Xuan Thanh Le This book is great for talking about the events leading up to Easter, and how the story of Easter fits into the larger story of Christianity. With beautiful illustrations, kids will learn about the events of Holy Week and what happened after Jesus rose from the tomb.

The Easter Fix by Steph Williams Jesus’s death and resurrection is a pretty weighty topic for kids, and this book can help them understand the story behind Easter in preschooler-friendly terms. With engaging illustrations and text, kids will learn about why Jesus was sent to Earth, and what Easter means to Christians.

