Dazzling Dangles and Studs: Earrings for Children’s Book Lovers

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Whether you work in children’s books as a librarian, teacher, editor, or other capacity, are a parent of young readers, or simply just love children’s books, then this roundup of bookish goods is certainly going to ring all of your bells. What is one way you can show your love of everything from Clifford to Frog and Toad? The answer is earrings. These earrings for children’s book lovers will have you wondering how many pairs are too many pairs to own. Because, frankly, you’re going to get compliments galore and questions asking where you found those earrings.

I’ve highlighted earrings featuring children’s books before in several posts on different topics, but I’ve been saving so many of them on Etsy that pooling them into a single post was necessary. Yes, you might see some you saw in this roundup of goods for Frog and Toad fans and in this roundup of other fun book fetish. But most of these are earrings for children’s books you have not yet seen here. Prepare to be dazzled.

These children’s book earrings include both dangling options and more stud options. They make the perfect treat for you or the kid lit lover in your life.

Note: it should be of little surprise few of these earrings celebrate and honor books by and about people of color. With publishing only just putting more effort into producing these titles, so, too, is their popularity in the cultural zeitgeist. We’ll see more trinket homages as we see more inclusive books on shelves. Also of note, this list is only children’s books. I’ve left YA book earrings off, as that could be a post in and of itself.

Remember the meme-ification of the “Little Miss” books? I miss that. One way to keep the series and memes alive is with these sweet Little Miss Princess earrings. $28. There are so many other awesome earring options in this shop, too. What about a trip on the Magic School Bus? Hot tip: you can pair this with the necklace in the same shop or, if you’re not an earrings person, grab the necklace and still sport your Miss Frizzle. $9.

The Goods Newsletter Sign up to The Goods to receive emails about rad bookish items that will make your reading life a little better. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

As of writing, there is a singular pair of these Charlotte’s Web earrings left. I’ve purchased from this shop before and the earrings are so beautifully detailed. $48. It’s Clifford the Big Red dog. $10. There is only one in stock as of writing, but again, click through to the shop and you’ll find a wonderland of kid lit earring options.

Oh, Corduroy bear, you are such a stud (set). $7.

Are you a Miss Nelson or a Viola Swamp? Why not one of each? These run $10 each pair. I love that these are from Brown Bear, Brown Bear but they are not the Brown Bear. They are instead the stellar purple cat. $13.

Sweet little Bunnicula, how we love you so. $25.