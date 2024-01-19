8 Science Books to Look For in Early 2024

Jaime Herndon finished her MFA in nonfiction writing at Columbia, after leaving a life of psychosocial oncology and maternal-child health work. She is a writer, editor, and book reviewer who drinks way too much coffee. She is a new-ish mom, so the coffee comes in extra handy. Twitter: @IvyTarHeelJaime

A new year means a whole new crop of books coming out — and a whole new way to absolutely destroy my TBR piles and reading plans. While I especially love reading nonfiction, the science genre is my very favorite. When I talk about science, I’m also including things like nature and the social sciences. Science encompasses so many different topics, including some that I’ve never heard of or never read about, and I love that.

In my work, I have to read many science books and stay current on what’s being published. While I have my preferred areas of science as well as my stronger subjects, I can’t just stay within my comfort zones. I have to read books on all different kinds of areas of science, which has been challenging and actually really fun. It’s opened up multiple new areas of interest for me and reminded me that it’s never too late to try something that scares you.