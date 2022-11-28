Dungeons and Dragons Rulebooks on Sale for 60% Off Today!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

For Cyber Monday, a ton of Dungeons and Dragons rulebooks are on sale for about 60% off, from the basics to the more advanced. The prices listed are all for the physical copies, not PDFs/ebooks! This sale looks to be today only, so whether you're curious about the game or want to expand your D&D library, this is the time to get them.