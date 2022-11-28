Riot Headline The Best Bookish Deals for Cyber Monday
Misc Deals

Dungeons and Dragons Rulebooks on Sale for 60% Off Today!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

For Cyber Monday, a ton of Dungeons and Dragons rulebooks are on sale for about 60% off, from the basics to the more advanced. The prices listed are all for the physical copies, not PDFs/ebooks! This sale looks to be today only, so whether you're curious about the game or want to expand your D&D library, this is the time to get them.

D&D Dungeon Master’s Guide
$19 D&D Dungeon Master’s Guide by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal
D&D Monster Manual
$18 D&D Monster Manual by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal
Xanathar's Guide to Everything
$23 Xanathar's Guide to Everything by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal
Volo's Guide to Monsters
$18 Volo's Guide to Monsters by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal
Eberron: Rising from the Last War
$19 Eberron: Rising from the Last War by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal
Explorer's Guide to Wildemount (Critical Role)
$16 Explorer's Guide to Wildemount (Critical Role) by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal
Curse of Strahd
$19 Curse of Strahd by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal
Ghosts of Saltmarsh
$18 Ghosts of Saltmarsh by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal
Tales From the Yawning Portal
$20 Tales From the Yawning Portal by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal
Mythic Odysseys of Theros
$17 Mythic Odysseys of Theros by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal
Baldur's Gate: Descent Into Avernus
$16 Baldur's Gate: Descent Into Avernus by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal
Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage
$19 Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal
Tomb of Annihilation
$20 Tomb of Annihilation by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal
Sword Coast Adventurer's Guide
$19 Sword Coast Adventurer's Guide by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal
Out of the Abyss
$20 Out of the Abyss by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal
Guildmasters' Guide to Ravnica
$17 Guildmasters' Guide to Ravnica by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal
Hoard of the Dragon Queen
$13 Hoard of the Dragon Queen by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal
Princes of the Apocalypse
$19 Princes of the Apocalypse by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal
Acquisitions Incorporated
$17 Acquisitions Incorporated by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal