Big Love for Dungeons & Dragons Miniatures

Adding Dungeons & Dragons miniatures to your roleplaying game really brings the campaign to life! Dungeons & Dragons (or really, any RPG) is already the perfect medium for active storytelling. You are more than an audience; you are an active participant, shaping the story around you, crafting a WORLD around you. A great Dungeon Master can wield their words, building an entire atmosphere. Perhaps it’s a haunted village or a broken shipwreck, waiting to be explored and looted for treasure. As you listen, you know dangers lurk and enemies are waiting for you but nothing prepares you for the audible SLAM as your DM presents their Beholder and instantly divides your adventure party.

Beholder mini from GoodCauseMinis, $14. Linked below!

I know it’s coming but every single time, it jumps scares me. And I love it.