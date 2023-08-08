Gaming

Dungeons and Dragons Rulebooks on Sale for 50% Off Today!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Wizards of the Coast currently has many Dungeons and Dragons rulebooks on sale, from the basics to the more advanced. Most of them are 40%-60% off. If you've been curious about trying D&D, now is the perfect time to grab the beginner's handbooks. And if you're already a seasoned player, there are plenty of options for adventures to take your DMing to the next level!

All the prices listed are for the hardcovers, not the PDFs! This is just a sampling of the books on sale. Check out the Dungeons and Dragons storefront for even more.

D&D Monster Manual
$16 D&D Monster Manual by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal
D&D Player’s Handbook
$26 D&D Player’s Handbook by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal
D&D Dungeon Master’s Guide
$25 D&D Dungeon Master’s Guide by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal
Xanathar's Guide to Everything
$26 Xanathar's Guide to Everything by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal

Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft
$16 Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal

Ghosts of Saltmarsh
$27 Ghosts of Saltmarsh by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal
Eberron: Rising from the Last War
$25 Eberron: Rising from the Last War by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal
Dungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana
$26 Dungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana by Michael Witwer
Get This Deal
Sword Coast Adventurer's Guide
$24 Sword Coast Adventurer's Guide by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal
Tyranny of Dragons
$26 Tyranny of Dragons by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal
Critical Role Presents: Call of the Netherdeep
$27 Critical Role Presents: Call of the Netherdeep by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal
D&D Waterdeep Dragon Heist
$15 D&D Waterdeep Dragon Heist by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal
Curse of Strahd
$26 Curse of Strahd by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal
Tasha's Cauldron of Everything
$26 Tasha's Cauldron of Everything by Wizards RPG
Get This Deal