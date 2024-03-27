Lucas Maxwell has been working with youth in libraries for over fifteen years. Originally from Nova Scotia, Canada, he's been a high school librarian in London, UK for over a decade. In 2017 he won the UK's School Librarian of the Year award and in 2022 he was named the UK Literacy Association's Reading For Pleasure Teacher Champion. He loves Dungeons & Dragons and is the author of Let's Roll: A Guide for Setting up Tabletop Roleplaying Games in Your School or Public Library. You can follow him on Twitter and on his blog .

Playing Dungeons and Dragons can be a really cathartic and exhilarating event. It can not only reduce feelings of anxiety and loneliness but it’s also bursting with creativity that inspires some great Dungeons and Dragons art.

At its best, D&D is a session of improv with dice determining a lot of the action. What this improvisation can do is create a lot of visual stimuli. In many cases, these images or scenes are fleeting and only exist in those few seconds, where funny, thrilling, or terrifying events take place. In my experience running D&D with students at the high school library I manage, I find that they absolutely love creating their own art around the experience they have with their characters and the settings they find themselves in. They love creating characters and writing their backstories and including art as part of this process.