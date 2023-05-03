Dune: Part Two Official Trailer Released
The trailer for Dune: Part Two is here! The trailer teases for the second part of the onscreen adaptation of Dune, published in 1965 by Frank Herbert. Dune is a multi-award winning and nominated book that is recognized as one of the most influential works of fantasy.
The trailer released today opens with Paul Atreides (played by Timothée Chalamet) looking out over a desert and describing the concept of the sea to an unbelieving Chani (played by Zendaya). The rest of the trailer showcases epic battles, stunning visuals, and Princess Irulan contemplating the many secrets of Arrakis.
As with the first part of this two-part adaptation, the movie was directed by Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner, Sicario) and boasts an ensemble cast, featuring performances by Javier Bardem, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, Stellan Skarsgård, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, and others.
It also seems to still suffer from a lack of representation, though it is improved from the first movie. Although the movie has parts that were filmed in the Middle East and a story that borrows heavily from Middle Eastern and North African culture, there is only one actor of MENA descent in the film: French-born Suheila Yacoub, who plays Shishakli, a supporting character.
Upon release, part one of Dune made more than $400 million in U.S. theaters, despite having been released on HBO Max the same day.
Dune: Part Two will be out in theaters November 3rd.
