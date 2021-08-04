Quiz: Create Your Dream Food Tour and We’ll Recommend a New YA Book

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

When I’m planning to travel, food is one huge part of sorting out where to go while on the trip. There are places I want to go because they offer a type of delicacy I’ve never had access to before, or there is just a general vibe that I am very attracted to and therefore must experience (after stalking the restaurant’s instagram feed for weeks on end). Either way, my stomach leads the way on many of my adventures.

It’s no different for me when it comes to reading. Food always inspires and motivates me, and I love meeting characters who also feel the same passion for pastries or a unique latte. I’ve finished a novel and then never looked the same way at truffle oil, or spent the day dreaming about visiting Hong Kong for the delicious sounding meals.

If you are at all similar — or you simply adore travel and the added bonus of eating at new and exciting restaurants — I’m here to connect you with your next young adult read about teens who love life. Start the quiz below to create your dream food tour and we’ll recommend a new YA book. (Insider’s tip: the results fade quickly so make sure to screenshot your results!)

Want to survey all the courses, instead of just one? Here are all the new foodie YA books I recommend:

Happily Ever Afters by Elise Bryant

A Pho Love Story by Loan Le

More Than Just a Pretty Face by Syed M. Masood

Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet by Laekan Zea Kemp

A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow by Laura Taylor Namey

