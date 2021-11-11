Take This RuPaul’s Drag Race Quiz to Find Out Which Queen You Are and What Queer Book to Read Next

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Hey kitty girl! It’s your quiz! Are you a fan of all things drag? Then you’ve got to take this RuPaul’s Drag Race quiz to find out which RPDR queen you are and, by extension, what book you should read next. Answer questions about how you would perform as a RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant, and you’ll find out exactly what queer book you’re sure to love.

Whether they’re sashaying down the runway, serving unforgettable looks, or lip syncing for their lives, these queens are bonafide entertainers who are also blazing a trail for queer artists and performers. And their performances on the show, all incredibly varied, can provide some great inspiration for your reading life. Once you take the quiz, find your result below to see what book pairs perfectly with your inner queen. We’ve got moving memoirs, hilarious essay collections, historical mystery, modern poetry, steamy romance, and more fantastic books paired with some of the most beloved winning queens. So start your engines, and may the best drag queen win…an excellent book recommendation.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Quiz

Thanks for taking this RuPaul’s Drag Race quiz to find out what queen you are and what queer book you should read next! Here is the full list of results:

Alaska Thunderfuck

My Name’s Yours, What’s Alaska?: A Memoir by Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 You’re Alaska Thunderfuck, the irreverent, gorgeous winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 2! That means you should read Alaska’s new memoir, My Name’s Yours, What’s Alaska? From her childhood to discovering her drag persona to behind-the-scenes secrets, this memoir tells it all.

Bianca Del Rio

Wow, No Thank You: Essays by Samantha Irby You’re Bianca Del Rio, the laugh-out-loud, clowny winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6! That means you should read Wow, No Thank You by Samantha Irby, a queer essay collection that will make you laugh until you cry.

Bob the Drag Queen

The Guncle by Stephen Rowley You’re Bob the Drag Queen, the hilarious, unforgettable winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8! That means you should read The Guncle by Stephen Rowley, a book that will make you laugh out loud and has a lot of heart underneath the comedy.

Jaida Essence Hall

Dead Dead Girls by Nekesa Afia You’re Jaida Essence Hall, the fashionable, superstar winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12! That means you should read Dead Dead Girls by Nekesa Afia, a mystery with a glamorous retro aesthetic and a protagonist who doesn’t take any bullshit.

Kylie Sonique Love

The Charm Offensive by Alison Cochrun You’re Kylie Sonique Love, the sexy, groundbreaking winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6! That means you should read The Charm Offensive by Alison Cochran. Like Kylie, this book celebrates being yourself and finding a happy ending no matter what society puts in your way.

Sasha Velour

Let’s Get Back to the Party by Zak Salih You’re Sasha Velour, the artistic, sensational winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9! That means you should read Let’s Get Back to the Party by Zak Salih, a book that will entertain you while also sneakily making you think about queer theory.

Shea Coulee

Dear Senthuran: A Black Spirit Memoir by Akwaeke Emezi You’re Shea Coulee, the glamorous, iconic winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 5! That means you should read Dear Senthuran: A Black Spirit Memoir by Akwaeke Emezi. Like Shea, Emezi plays with form in a way that will blow your mind.

Symone

Black Girl, Call Home: Poems by Jasmine Mans You’re Symone, the cutting-edge, extraordinary winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13! That means you should read Black Girl, Call Home by Jasmine Mans, a poetry collection that combines the classic with the new in a way that is totally unforgettable.

Trixie Mattel

¡Hola Papi!: How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons by John Paul Brammer You’re Trixie Mattel, the larger-than-life, campy winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3! That means you should read ¡Hola Papi!: How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons by John Paul Brammer. This memoir has Trixie’s delightful combination of humor and heart.

Yvie Oddly

Pizza Girl by Jean Kyoung Frazier You’re Yvie Oddly, the bizarre, fantastic winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11! That means you should read Pizza Girl by Jean Kyoung Frazier, a novel so weird and surprising and wonderful that you won’t be able to forget it.

