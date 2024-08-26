Mystery and Thriller Promotions Don’t miss Ed Brubaker & Sean Phillips’ new thriller HOUSES OF THE UNHOLY Devin Service Aug 26, 2024 Devin Service Staff Writer View All posts by Devin Service You Might Also Like 9 of the Most Polarizing Science Fiction Books to Love or Hate The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week Moms For Liberty Lose Big In Florida and Other Library News, August 23, 2024 The 100 Bestselling Books of the Past 50 Years 8 Books from Fantasy Series That Can Work as Standalones 12 of the Funniest Science Fiction and Fantasy Books