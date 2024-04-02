7 Reasons You Shouldn’t Date a Reader

Reading is sexy, as Rory Gilmore and a million tee shirt designs will attest. Celebrities regularly have photo shoots that “catch” them reading a classic novel to make them look even more attractive. A couple of years ago, “hot girl books” was trending on BookTok and beyond. Pop culture can’t seem to decide if the nerdy, thick-rimmed glasses, stereotypical librarian look is irredeemably uncool or undeniably alluring.

It’s no surprise, then, that even non-readers can find the mention of bookishness on a dating profile to be a green flag. Here is someone who reads. They must be thoughtful, intelligent, focused. They’ll probably ask you insightful questions and actually remember your answers.