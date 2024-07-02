Don’t Be Blue, These Comics Are for You!
July already! How about that? This edition of the Stack features new comics releases and plenty of other fun things for you to enjoy during this holiday week.
Bookish Goods
Funny Captain America Fan America’s Ass Captain America Marvel Humor Peach Sticker for Marvel Fan Gift by GoshDarnStickers
The best possible way to celebrate this Fourth of July. Pick from two different sizes for your convenience! $4+
New Releases
Burst Angel Volume One by Minoru Murao
Takeru is just a culinary student, but he wants more than that out of life — maybe something more like what Jo and Meg, who make their living by making other people’s lives safer, have. To do that, however, Takeru will first have to overcome his fears and all of the other things that are holding him back!
The Pale Queen by Ethan M. Aldridge
Agatha has grand ambitions: she wants to be an astronomer. But her obsession with the sky might be distracting her from the danger closer to home. The Lady of the Hills offers Agatha tantalizing information and assistance, but she is nothing like what she seems to be. Agatha will have to figure out what the Lady really wants before she can pursue her own dreams.
For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter!
Riot Recommendations
Today’s Riot Rec theme is: blue! For the Fourth of July, I figured I’d spotlight comics with covers featuring one of the three most patriotic colors in the U.S. (even though the stories themselves take place elsewhere…oh well!).
Parenthesis by Élodie Durand
Judith developed a brain tumor as a teenager. This caused seizures and left her with memory loss that she is still grappling with years later. Because the tumor occurred during her formative developmental years, Judith missed a lot of the milestones that her peers got to experience, and she now has to find a different way to grow up and move on.
Blue Giant Omnibus Volumes One and Two by Shinichi Ishizuka
Despite his busy life, high school student Dai never felt like he was going anywhere until he discovered jazz. Now determined to succeed as a saxophone player, Dai first has to figure out what “success” means in the music world and how he can achieve it. This omnibus edition collects the first two volumes of this award-winning series.
This is the last edition of the Stack before Independence Day. If you’re celebrating, have fun! If not, have fun anyway! And if you’re in the UK, GO VOTE!
~Eileen