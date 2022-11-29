Donate to Classroom Libraries and Have Your Donation Matched!

DonorsChoose is a crowdfunding platform where U.S. teachers raise money for classroom projects. Many teachers are looking to expand their classroom libraries.

The past two years have seen censorship at an all time high, with diverse books as the target. At the same time, many teachers are leaving the profession from a combination of low pay, overwhelming workloads, and the kinds of harassment and accusations that come along with book ban attempts. Is it any coincidence that Texas has banned the most books of any state this year and also has a teacher shortage?

An easy way to help make schools better places to work and learn is to support DonorsChoose projects, and for Giving Tuesday, every donation will be matched, making your donation go twice as far! You can search for schools near you or narrow by topic, such as music-related projects or ones that are about representation of marginalized groups. And, of course, you can search for Books Projects.

#GivingTuesday has begun! Right now, there are over 95,000 DonorsChoose projects waiting for your support! And guess what? We're DOUBLING every donation! Give today and you'll be giving twice the smiles, twice the classroom impact and twice the learning: https://t.co/xfKgjYfO9H pic.twitter.com/RV4LLaUloI — DonorsChoose (@DonorsChoose) November 29, 2022

Not sure where to get started? Here are some projects that could use your help!

Today In Books Newsletter Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

While I’ve highlighted book-related projects, there are also so many classrooms looking for basic supplies like whiteboard markers, pencils, and calculators, or cleaning wipes to disinfect desks. Others are looking to provide food for students who come to school hungry.

If you can’t donate, spread the word on social media about today’s matching campaign! Here are some options DonorsChoose used as templates last year:

Option A: Today, all donations to projects on @DonorsChoose are doubled. Help a child find that one book that will light up their world! https://www.donorschoose.org/books.

Option B: Reading [BOOK TITLE] changed my life. Now, you can help a child find the book that will change theirs. All day, donations on @DonorsChoose are doubled. Help teachers #FillEveryShelf! https://www.donorschoose.org/books.

The books we read as kids are the ones that have the biggest impact on our lives. They shape what we think is possible. Help students have access to the kind of stories that change lives.