Donate to Classroom Libraries and Have Your Donation Matched!
DonorsChoose is a crowdfunding platform where U.S. teachers raise money for classroom projects. Many teachers are looking to expand their classroom libraries.
The past two years have seen censorship at an all time high, with diverse books as the target. At the same time, many teachers are leaving the profession from a combination of low pay, overwhelming workloads, and the kinds of harassment and accusations that come along with book ban attempts. Is it any coincidence that Texas has banned the most books of any state this year and also has a teacher shortage?
An easy way to help make schools better places to work and learn is to support DonorsChoose projects, and for Giving Tuesday, every donation will be matched, making your donation go twice as far! You can search for schools near you or narrow by topic, such as music-related projects or ones that are about representation of marginalized groups. And, of course, you can search for Books Projects.
Not sure where to get started? Here are some projects that could use your help!
- Help this kindergarten classroom get books that represent the diversity of its students.
- This 4th grade classroom is looking for more books with Latine main characters.
- A high school classroom is raising money to get a class set of Braiding Sweetgrass.
- This speech therapist wants to add more body positive, LGBTQ+ and consent books to the classroom library.
- Help build an inclusive middle school classroom library with LGBTQ titles.
While I’ve highlighted book-related projects, there are also so many classrooms looking for basic supplies like whiteboard markers, pencils, and calculators, or cleaning wipes to disinfect desks. Others are looking to provide food for students who come to school hungry.
If you can’t donate, spread the word on social media about today’s matching campaign! Here are some options DonorsChoose used as templates last year:
Option A: Today, all donations to projects on @DonorsChoose are doubled. Help a child find that one book that will light up their world! https://www.donorschoose.org/books.
Option B: Reading [BOOK TITLE] changed my life. Now, you can help a child find the book that will change theirs. All day, donations on @DonorsChoose are doubled. Help teachers #FillEveryShelf! https://www.donorschoose.org/books.
The books we read as kids are the ones that have the biggest impact on our lives. They shape what we think is possible. Help students have access to the kind of stories that change lives.