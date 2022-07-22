What is domestic horror?

Domestic horror — or “horror that comes from within the family,” as Nathan Ballingrud defined it in his essay “The H Word: Domestic Horror” — is deeply connected to real-life fears we have about ourselves and the people we love. Domestic horror teases out horrifying questions such as: What if the people I trust most aren’t who they say they are? What if the threat is coming from inside of the house? What if I’m not safe where I sleep? What if no one is there to protect me? What if no one loves me? These are questions that dig into our deepest insecurities and vulnerabilities. And thus, they are questions that truly haunt us all.

Domestic horror takes a look at suburban life, domesticity, and the family unit, and it deconstructs them. Why is that so scary? Because popular culture has idealized the nuclear family unit and the home as not only a safe space, but a place of comfort, joy, and the ultimate goal for anyone who wants to live a fulfilling life. For most people, the reality of family life is a little — okay, a lot — more complicated. But what could possibly be more horrifying than having to address the messed up stuff that goes on in your own home?