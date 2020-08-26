DIY Craft Kits for Book Lovers

While puzzles may be becoming easier to find, as are any needle-based craft kit, chances are that you might be itching to add some more at-home activities to your roster of things to do. When you can no longer read or want to do something with your hands while you listen to an audiobook, why not try out a DIY craft kit for book lovers?

These bookish DIY kits are perfect for exploring a new hobby without putting in a huge investment. Learn how to do some book-making, some screen printing, paper marbling, and more with kits that offer everything you need to try your hand at a new skill.

Do It Yourself With Craft Kits for Book Lovers

Curious about the art of bookbinding? There’s a kit to get you started. $52 will get you started with options for the color of journal you can make, as well as the type of paper included.

Maybe you want to create your own Medieval style journal. This kit has a number of color options and will run you $53.

Try your hand at calligraphy with this kit (which includes a pen!). $33.

How gorgeous are the inkwells and pen tips in this calligraphy kit? $24.

Create your own book shelf insert with this handy kit and display your favorite odds and ends among your reading. $40 for the DIY kit.

Once you master the shelf insert above, challenge yourself with this book nook shelf insert and have a unique piece of hand-made art for your shelf. $133 and up, depending on size.

Learn the art of linocut with this starter kit, covering all of your basics. $46.

Customize this embroidery kit with your name. You’ll get the pattern, instructions, canvas, thread, needle, and hoop! $35.

Make a set of Where The Wild Things Are wooden blocks. $39 and up.

Harness the power of the sun with this cyanotype solar printing kit. How cool are these shadow prints? $15 and up.

Paper cutting is so cool to look at, and I suspect it’s equally soothing to do. This kit has a ton of options to get your paper cutting skills on. $46.

Maybe give paper quilling a spin with this handy kit. $21.

Perhaps you’d like to make a bookish paint-by-numbers piece of artwork for your home. $35.

A watercolor DIY shelfie would look great in your reading nook. $30.

You do need to bring your own book to the table, but because plants continue to be having a moment, it was impossible not to include this succulent-in-a-book DIY kit. $35.

Owl bet this is a pretty relatable embroidery piece. The kit will run you $31.

Create leather-like bookmarks from…clay! You read that correctly. This kit is $12.

Paper is an amazing thing. Learn the art of paper cutting with this kit, wherein you’ll create a ship in a bottle. $52 and up.

Have some fun with stab binding. $20.

There are so many incredible details in this DIY mini bookshop kit! $86.

Want even more ways to flex your creativity and pair it with your love of reading? Check out these badass literary cross-stitch patterns and literary cross-stitch and embroidery patterns.