Kate is a 2011 Drake University grad, where she received her BA in magazine journalism. A hopeless romantic with a cynical heart, Kate will read anything that comes with a content warning, a love triangle, and a major plot twist. Twitter: @katekrug Blog: http://snarky-yet-satisfying.com View All posts by Kate Krug

Looking for a fun and creative project to spice up your bookshelves? Meet our very good friend: book nook kits. The concept of a book nook or a “bookshelf insert” has been around for a while, but these decorative pieces are finding new life through social media.

In case you’re unfamiliar, book nooks are decorative pieces that give the illusion of a gateway to another world. They’re often themed to match the surrounding books or feature cozy scenes like a bookshop or coffeehouse to complete the ambiance. You can easily find pre-made book nooks from talented creators on Etsy, Amazon, or other small businesses.

Or, if you’re feeling crafty, you can purchase book nook kits with everything you need to make your own. The best part about book nook kits is that you can customize them to your liking. Whether you want to recreate the iconic light post from The Chronicles of Narnia or Camp Half-Blood from Percy Jackson & the Olympians or add a touch of literary charm to your shelves, there’s a book nook for everyone.

So go ahead and unleash your best DIY self.

Picture a scene of pure serenity: a magical woodland paradise peeking through your bookshelf. This is the style Elk Forest. $91

A perfect fit for any sci-fi collection, this Cyber World book nook uses cyberpunk vibes plus light and shadow aesthetics to create the ultimate escape. $108.

Add a whimsical countryside vibe to your bookshelf with this pastel-colored beauty. $110.

Complete with potion bottles, a witch’s broom, and a black cat, this little Magical Pharmacy book nook is perfect for brewing up spells. $77.

Channeling “Up” vibes, this book nook paints a cheery scene with bright colors and a house being levitated by balloons. $90.

This Alice in Wonderland-themed book nook features Alice before the Queen of Hearts in her court, surrounded by her playing cards while the White Rabbit presides. The design is super intricate and takes an estimated 10+ hrs to assemble. $50.

Add dimension to your Game of Thrones collection with this themed book nook. Peep the Iron Throne in the back. $97.

This Garden House book nook looks perfectly at home nestled between books, but the “glass” panels and openable window also make this a prime piece for featuring on a table. $60.

Bright and cheery are the perfect words to describe this Sunshine Town Book Nook. Complete with a bookshop and coffee shop, I would love a trip to Sunshine Town. $50.

Including the iconic Notre Dame architecture, this book nook depicts a woman dancing in the church while a lonesome figure watches her from the rafters. I haven’t been to Paris, but this brings a similar energy. $55.

With a picturesque view of the Tokyo Sakura Tram, this scene depicts one of the two tram lines in the city. You can almost smell the cherry blossoms. $50.