9 Diverse Romantic Comedies to Leave You Smiling

Darcy has a problem. Nobody knows this, but she’s the mastermind behind Locker 89, an anonymous relationship advice service at her high school. Unfortunately, she hasn’t always used her powers for good: she was responsible for sabotaging a romance between her best friend, Brooke Nguyen, and another girl, all because Darcy’s in love with Brooke herself. When a guy named Brougham discovers her secret, he agrees he’ll keep his mouth shut…if she helps him get his ex-girlfriend back. Cue a tangle of emotions with heavy dashes of humour and a smaller dose of angst.

This might be the most sexuality-diverse YA book I’ve ever read. Darcy is bisexual, her older sister Ainsley is trans, Brooke is a lesbian (as are a couple of other characters), and there are supporting characters who are pansexual, gay, and genderfluid as well. My favourite thing about this book is how Darcy comes to terms with the fact that she might be bi but that doesn’t mean she isn’t allowed to be in a relationship with a guy, and it doesn’t mean she’s ‘less queer.’ Will be published on 9 March.